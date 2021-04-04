Sutton site with permission for three detached houses up for sale

A site on Dublin’s Howth peninsula, with full planning permission for three substantial detached houses, has been brought to market by REA Grimes guiding €1.525 million.

Fairways, on Carrickbrack Road in Sutton, includes a substantial detached house and presents a rare opportunity to acquire a secluded site of just under an acre in a coastal location.

The site comes with full planning permission for two 265 square metre, five-bedroom detached dormer bungalows and...