Sunday July 5, 2020
SuperValu franchiser tries to block Irish Life’s Talbot Mall plans

The Kane McCartney Group has lodged an objection against the proposal to redevelop the mostly vacant retail centre

Killian Woods

Business reporter

@killianwoods
5th July, 2020
Talbot Mall: plans to change the retail centre into a supermarket have met with objections

An operator of several SuperValu stores in Dublin has objected to Irish Life’s plans to redevelop the largely vacant Talbot Mall.

Irish Life, the owner of Talbot Mall on Dublin’s Talbot Street and other commercial properties linked to the retail centre, has plans to convert the mall’s empty units into a large supermarket. The Kane McCartney Group, which operates a SuperValu store on Talbot Street, has lodged an objection against the proposal....

