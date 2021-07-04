Substantial industrial unit with showroom for sale in Westport
Unit 13 at the Westport Industrial Estate in the Co Mayo town is on the market for €750,000
The commercial arm of Tuohy O’Toole in Castlebar, Co Mayo is seeking offers of €750,000 for a substantial, detached industrial unit at the centre of the Westport Industrial Estate off Newport Road in Westport.
Unit 13 comprises a detached industrial building with a generous showroom area at the front, which can be accessed from the enclosed car park.
The premises extend to some 720 square metres, (gross internal area), and come with a secure...
