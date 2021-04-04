Subdued prognosis in latest Linesight industry update
The latest edition of the specialist consultancy firm’s annual handbook looks at the impact of the lockdowns on the construction industry
Linesight, the specialist consultancy firm, has launched its annual Ireland Construction Industry Handbook with a comprehensive view of the impact of a series of lockdowns on Ireland‘s construction industry.
“As we mark a full year of the Covid-19 pandemic, the continued lockdown of parts of the construction industry is disappointing and costly,” said Richard Joyce, Linesight‘s European managing director.
Joyce presented the webinar with three other Linesight directors, Kim...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month, €19.99 Monthly thereafter
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
CIF appoints new chairman to Cork branch
Michael O’Sullivan Greene, an industry veteran with more than four decades of experience, is a director of Olos New Homes
Construction Information Services round-up
Your weekly guide to the biggest building projects around the country
Industrial units for sale on new development at Little Island
Harbour Gate Business Park in Cork has planning permission for four high bay warehouse/logistics/light industrial units
Residents address the looming issue of high-rise developments
Following the Irish government’s relaxation of building heights, overshadowing and ‘right of light’ are becoming an important consideration for developers and other key stakeholders