Strong uptick in activity for Cork’s property market

The hospitality and industrial sectors are attracting greatest attention in Cork’s property market. Earlier this month, it was revealed that the Kajani family, who own upmarket boutique hotels in London and also developed the Holiday Inn Express on Dublin’s O’Connell Street, had bought a site on Cork’s north quays.
That was just weeks after Cork City Council gave Tower Holdings the green light for Ireland’s tallest building,...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team