Strong start to the year for Dublin’s office market

Almost 500,000 square feet have been rented out, with TMT, financial and professional services showing the highest demand

Joan Henry
10th April, 2022
Global fintech company Fiserv has taken all the space (68,000 square feet) at 10 Hanover Quay

Knight Frank’s analysis of market activity shows that demand for office space continues to be driven by the TMT, (technology, media and entertainment, and telecommunications), financial and professional services sectors.

The best new space in Dublin 2 leads occupier preference with 56 per cent of Q1 take-up and 50 per cent of the 1.2 million square feet reserved, located in Dublin 2. Demand for space in Dublin 1 and 2 combined makes up 80 per cent of total take-up in Q1.

