Strong start to the year for Dublin’s office market
Almost 500,000 square feet have been rented out, with TMT, financial and professional services showing the highest demand
Knight Frank’s analysis of market activity shows that demand for office space continues to be driven by the TMT, (technology, media and entertainment, and telecommunications), financial and professional services sectors.
The best new space in Dublin 2 leads occupier preference with 56 per cent of Q1 take-up and 50 per cent of the 1.2 million square feet reserved, located in Dublin 2. Demand for space in Dublin 1 and 2 combined makes up 80 per cent of total take-up in Q1.
...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Rosy outlook expected for investor volumes in Q2 2022
Latest research from JLL on Ireland’s investment market indicates that activity continues to operate with healthy levels of transactions
Development opportunity in D2 for €6.5m
Textile House, located near the St Stephen’s Green Centre, is a two-storey commercial building occupied by a mix of tenants
The Recruitment Doctor: Is it easy to move into the sustainability sector?
Property recruitment specialist Avril Clare offers one reader her top tips on how to maximise their skills and experience in transitioning to the sustainability sector
Carlow site zoned for residential guiding €2m
The 14-acre plot of land, most of which has been zoned for housing, has prime road frontage along the Leighlin Road, 2km south of Carlow town centre