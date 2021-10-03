Strong interest expected in €7.5m Naas Road site

Knight Frank has launched Gowan House on the Naas Road in Dublin 12 to the market, at a guide price of in excess of €7.5 million exclusive.

The launch of the property comes in the week the government announced plans for the City Edge, a new city in Dublin, incorporating homes for up to 80,000 people on industrial sites and empty lands around the Naas Road.

Currently home to Opel, Peugeot and the recently acquired Citroën and...