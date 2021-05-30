Strong interest expected in Cork investment opportunity

Lisney is offering an industrial investment property for sale in an established commercial location just west of the Kinsale Road Roundabout in Cork.

The semi-detached warehouse/light industrial unit at Unit 4/5 South Ring West Business Park on the Tramore Road comprises about 1,203 square metres and includes a two storey office/service block.

It is let to Kintetsu World Express (Ireland) on a five-year lease from August 2017 at a rent of €77,000 per annum. The...