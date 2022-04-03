Strong interest anticipated in €2.5m Ashbourne site

Knight Frank recently launched to the market a superb residential development site in Ashbourne, Co Meath, at a guide price of €2.5 million exclusive.

Situated to the rear of Ashewood residential development, the site is conveniently positioned in an established residential neighbourhood with easy access to the town centre.

Extending to about 5.4 acres, the site is of an attractive lot size and benefits from direct access via Ashewood Green, according to the agent.