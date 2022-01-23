Stephen Mellon appointed associate director at CBRE

Commercial property specialist CBRE has hired Stephen Mellon to join its industrial and logistics team. Mellon joins as an associate director.

Speaking about his new role, Mellon said: “As the industrial and logistics sector of the market continues to go from strength to strength, I’m really looking forward to making a positive contribution to the CBRE team.”

Welcoming Mellon to Garrett McClean, CBRE executive director, said, “We’re delighted to have someone...