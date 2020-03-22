Sunday March 22, 2020
Station Building Two is launched with charity event

The Dublin office agency community raised €2,400 for the Peter McVerry Trust at the event

22nd March, 2020
On the corner of Harcourt Street and Hatch Street Upper, Station Building Two, formerly served as the Harcourt Street Railway Station and later became the Pod, one of Dublin’s most iconic social venues

The Dublin office agency community recently attended an event in aid of the Peter McVerry Trust where they raised €2,400. The event, which was hosted by commercial developer and property manager Clancourt, coincided with the launch of Station Building Two, Clancourt’s latest phase of development at Park Place on Hatch Street Upper in Dublin 2.

Rather than the usual gifts or spot prizes for attendees, Clancourt committed to making a donation to the Peter...

