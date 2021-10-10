Subscribe Today
Log In

Commercial

State-of-the-art offices at Dublin Airport ready for tenants

Two, Dublin Airport Central is a six-storey Grade A build, completing phase one of the DAA’s development on airport lands

Tina-Marie O'Neill

 Property Editor @tinamarieon
10th October, 2021
State-of-the-art offices at Dublin Airport ready for tenants
Dublin Airport Central’s phase one development opposite Terminal Two has just been completed. Picture: Conor McCabe

The Dublin Airport Authority (DAA) has completed phase 1 of Dublin Airport Central located directly opposite Terminal 2.

The completion of Two, Dublin Airport Central, a six-storey, 9,755 square metre Grade A office – brings the construction of phase one of Dublin Airport Central to completion.

Dublin Airport Central first launched in 2016. Since then, Buildings One and Three have been let to ESBI, Kellogg’s and DAA. Incoming tenants include the Dublin Fingal Chamber of Commerce and an...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Joe McGinley: Chief executive and founder of Iconic Offices. Picture: Eoin Comisky

Iconic Offices comes through Covid endurance test

Commercial Tina-Marie O'Neill 2 hours ago
At present there is over €3 billion worth of stock either available or about to come to market, and that excludes most PRS assets.

Domestic and overseas demand could push end-of-year trades to €5 billion

Commercial Max Reilly 2 hours ago
The multinational sector, largely unaffected by Covid-19, is experiencing a stronger than expected increase in overall demand and export demand in particular. Picture: Michael Pieniazek/Getty

Joan Henry: Why Dublin 2 leads capital’s office market rebound

Commercial Joan Henry 2 hours ago
Boyne Tower in Drogheda: fitted out to a high standard

Drogheda office block overlooking Boyne on market for €1.35m

Commercial Tina-Marie O'Neill 2 hours ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1