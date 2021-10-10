State-of-the-art offices at Dublin Airport ready for tenants

The Dublin Airport Authority (DAA) has completed phase 1 of Dublin Airport Central located directly opposite Terminal 2.

The completion of Two, Dublin Airport Central, a six-storey, 9,755 square metre Grade A office – brings the construction of phase one of Dublin Airport Central to completion.

Dublin Airport Central first launched in 2016. Since then, Buildings One and Three have been let to ESBI, Kellogg’s and DAA. Incoming tenants include the Dublin Fingal Chamber of Commerce and an...