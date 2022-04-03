Sofidy scores hat-trick with Dublin office acquisition

Private real estate investment company Sofidy has emerged as the purchaser for Fleming Court in Dublin 4, a modern multi-let office block occupied by international tenants such as Signal Education, St James Place International and Sparkasse Bank Malta. The vendor, abrdn, is thought to have achieved a price in the region of about €18 million.

The purchase represents the third significant office investment in the Irish market for Sofidy since July 2021. The French-based company, currently...