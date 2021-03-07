Smithfield apartment scheme snapped up by ASI’s ‘Fund’
The 39-unit building on Blackhall Street in Dublin 7 changed hands for €20 million
The Aberdeen Standard Investments‘ (ASI) European Long Income Real Estate Fund, otherwise known within ASI as “the Fund”, has acquired 19-20 Blackhall Street, Smithfield in Dublin 7 for €20 million.
This residential development was completed by Red Rock Developments last December, and consists of 39 apartments. The property is leased to Dublin City Council on a 25-year inflation-linked lease.
Launched in October 2019, the fund will appeal to institutional investors looking for alternative sources...
