Smithfield apartment scheme snapped up by ASI’s ‘Fund’

The Aberdeen Standard Investments‘ (ASI) European Long Income Real Estate Fund, otherwise known within ASI as “the Fund”, has acquired 19-20 Blackhall Street, Smithfield in Dublin 7 for €20 million.

This residential development was completed by Red Rock Developments last December, and consists of 39 apartments. The property is leased to Dublin City Council on a 25-year inflation-linked lease.

Launched in October 2019, the fund will appeal to institutional investors looking for alternative sources...