Small pick-up in development land activity since lockdown eased

Since the easement of lockdown restrictions, there has been a slight pick-up of activity in the development land market, but very few sales have got over the line.
The biggest deal saw Lens Media pay €26.4 million for 48 acres of land at Grange Castle business park in south-west Dublin.
Headed by James Morris, founder of TV3, Lens was reported to be planning to develop a €125 million media campus there with 12 separate studios. The...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team