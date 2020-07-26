Sunday July 26, 2020
Small pick-up in development land activity since lockdown eased

Lens Media has paid €26m for 48 acres at Grange Castle, but very few other sales are done and dusted

26th July, 2020
A 4.6-acre site at the Citywest Business Campus has been sold to Singaporean firm K2 for over €3 million

Since the easement of lockdown restrictions, there has been a slight pick-up of activity in the development land market, but very few sales have got over the line.

The biggest deal saw Lens Media pay €26.4 million for 48 acres of land at Grange Castle business park in south-west Dublin.

Headed by James Morris, founder of TV3, Lens was reported to be planning to develop a €125 million media campus there with 12 separate studios. The...

