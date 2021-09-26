Sligo shopping centre on offer for €5.7m
Johnston Court centre is one of the primary retail offerings in the up-and-coming regional town, with numerous high street brands as tenants
Cushman & Wakefield is guiding €5.7 million for Johnston Court Shopping Centre in the heart of Sligo town centre.
Built in 2007, this modern centre is one of the primary retail offerings in Sligo town which, prior to Covid-19, was averaging an annual footfall of about 2.2 million.
The centre currently produces an annual net operating income of €669,983 with over 89 per cent of this secured against a host of well-known national/international retailers including Boots, Elverys...
