Sligo shopping centre on offer for €5.7m

Cushman & Wakefield is guiding €5.7 million for Johnston Court Shopping Centre in the heart of Sligo town centre.

Built in 2007, this modern centre is one of the primary retail offerings in Sligo town which, prior to Covid-19, was averaging an annual footfall of about 2.2 million.

The centre currently produces an annual net operating income of €669,983 with over 89 per cent of this secured against a host of well-known national/international retailers including Boots, Elverys...