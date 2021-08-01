Sligo home tops three times reserve price at auction

A three-bed bungalow in rural Sligo, in need of significant refurbishment, sold at auction for more than three times its reserve.

The 121 square metre bungalow at Ballyfarney, Cullens, Dromore West, went to auction with Youbid.ie on July 22 with an advised minimum value (AMV) of €50,000, but sold for €177,000 after fierce bidding between six bidders.

Built in 2006, the house is situated on three quarters of an acre and is located on a quiet...