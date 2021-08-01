Subscribe Today
Log In

Commercial

Sligo home tops three times reserve price at auction

Rural bungalow near Enniscrone was one of several in-demand lots on Youbid.ie, with average prices on the day exceeding 24 per cent above AMV

Tina-Marie O'Neill

 Property Editor @tinamarieon
1st August, 2021
Sligo home tops three times reserve price at auction
A three-bed bungalow Ballyfarney in Co Sligo went to auction with a reserve of €50,000, but sold for €177,000

A three-bed bungalow in rural Sligo, in need of significant refurbishment, sold at auction for more than three times its reserve.

The 121 square metre bungalow at Ballyfarney, Cullens, Dromore West, went to auction with Youbid.ie on July 22 with an advised minimum value (AMV) of €50,000, but sold for €177,000 after fierce bidding between six bidders.

Built in 2006, the house is situated on three quarters of an acre and is located on a quiet...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Slatterys in Rathmines in Dublin 6: sold for just under €3 million

Slattery’s in Rathmines changes hands for almost €3m

Commercial Tina-Marie O'Neill 5 hours ago
Red Cliff Lodge, the thatched holiday home with six added self-catering units, is perched on a clifftop in Co Clare and overlooks the Atlantic.

Savour a slice of oceanside living at Spanish Point

Commercial Ros Drinkwater 5 hours ago
Nos 2 and 3 Le Havre in Askingarran, Co Wexford are only 500 metres from the beach at Roney Point. The twin units are separated by an artist’s studio.

Sunny south-east offers holiday home opportunities for developers

Commercial Tina-Marie O'Neill 5 hours ago
The former Garda stations at Ballyglass in Claremorris

Former Garda stations snapped up at O’Donnellan & Joyce’s sale

Commercial Tina-Marie O'Neill 5 hours ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1