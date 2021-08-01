Slattery’s in Rathmines changes hands for almost €3m

A well-known and long-established watering hole, MB Slattery’s pub in Rathmines in Dublin 6 has been sold off-market to a city centre publican for close to its €3 million asking price, through selling agent John Ryan of Bagnall Doyle MacMahon.

Pivotally located on the corner of Rathmines Road Lower and Wynnefield Road, Slattery’s is one of Dublin’s pub gems with its traditional exterior, mahogany interior and choice of cosy snugs. The property oozes...