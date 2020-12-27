Subscribe Today
Six-storey office block sold on Sir John Rogerson’s Quay

The fully occupied building with views over the Liffey went for about €9.5 million to an investor

Tina-Marie O'Neill

 Property Editor @tinamarieon
27th December, 2020
No 16 Sir John Rogerson‘s Quay in Dublin: the six-storey modern office block sold for about €9.5 million

JLL recently sold 16 Sir John Rogerson’s Quay, a prime waterfront six-storey city centre office block overlooking the River Liffey in Dublin 2 for about €9.5 million.

Demand was good for the asset and JLL is seeking similar product to bring to the market to quench investors’ appetites for city centre offices. A quick deal was agreed after marketing commenced in late September and the deal completed a few weeks later in November.

