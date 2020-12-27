Six-storey office block sold on Sir John Rogerson’s Quay

JLL recently sold 16 Sir John Rogerson’s Quay, a prime waterfront six-storey city centre office block overlooking the River Liffey in Dublin 2 for about €9.5 million.

Demand was good for the asset and JLL is seeking similar product to bring to the market to quench investors’ appetites for city centre offices. A quick deal was agreed after marketing commenced in late September and the deal completed a few weeks later in November.

No...