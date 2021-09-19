Site with planning permission for 42 homes in Co Galway

REA McGreal Burke has just brought a residential development site at Danesfort Court to the market in the thriving town of Loughrea in Co Galway.

The lands are located close to the Loughrea outer relief road, which links the town to the M6 motorway and is on the eastern side of the town, within walking distance of the town centre, schools, the IDA Business Park and local amenities.

Loughrea is a substantial urban centre and...