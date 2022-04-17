Site in Urlingford with planning permission for €350,000
Industrial plot in Co Kilkenny has full planning permission for eight units
REA Boyd’s in Kilkenny has brought a site with significant industrial development potential to market in Urlingford with an asking price of €350,000.
The industrial site extends to some 2.74 hectares, (or about 6.77 acres), and has full planning permission for eight units. Each unit or office building spans about 400 square metres and full permission has been granted under planning ref: 20/685 with Kilkenny County Council.
With the supply of such sites at a minimum, this...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Demand for student digs drives sales of purpose-built projects
Over €1.6 billion was invested in PBSA between 2018 to 2021, with a further €80 million worth of deals currently being considered by investors
Former Xerox HQ building in Dublin 15 on sale for €7m
The stand-alone building offers just under 7,300 square metres of space over two floors on a 9-acre site and includes reception area and mix of offices
Meath dairy farm under the hammer with €1.25m price tag
Agricultural holding of 139 acres straddles two counties and the Milltown river, and can be sold as a single lot or in a combination of lots
Warehouse investment in south-west Dublin for €650,000
Unit E20 in the South City Business Centre, Dublin 24 is leased until May 2025, at a yearly rent of €38,000