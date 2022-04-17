Subscribe Today
Log In

Commercial

Site in Urlingford with planning permission for €350,000

Industrial plot in Co Kilkenny has full planning permission for eight units

Tina-Marie O'Neill

 Property Editor @tinamarieon
17th April, 2022
Site in Urlingford with planning permission for €350,000
A 2.74 hectare-site in Urlingford Business Park in Co Kilkenny, with full planning permission for eight units is for sale at €350,000

REA Boyd’s in Kilkenny has brought a site with significant industrial development potential to market in Urlingford with an asking price of €350,000.

The industrial site extends to some 2.74 hectares, (or about 6.77 acres), and has full planning permission for eight units. Each unit or office building spans about 400 square metres and full permission has been granted under planning ref: 20/685 with Kilkenny County Council.

With the supply of such sites at a minimum, this...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

A proposed purpose-built student accommodation scheme of 276 beds at Bakers Corner, Deansgrange in south Co Dublin

Demand for student digs drives sales of purpose-built projects

Commercial Donal Buckley
The former Xerox HQ building in Ballycoolin Business Park in Dublin 15 has come to market with a €7 million guide price

Former Xerox HQ building in Dublin 15 on sale for €7m

Commercial Tina-Marie O'Neill
Milltown Farm in Kilskyre, a dairy farm of 139 acres on the Meath/Westmeath border, includes outbuildings and facilities for housing and managing a herd

Meath dairy farm under the hammer with €1.25m price tag

Commercial Tina-Marie O'Neill
Unit E20 South City Business Centre in Dublin 24, which is on the market for €650,000

Warehouse investment in south-west Dublin for €650,000

Commercial Tina-Marie O'Neill

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1