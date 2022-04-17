Site in Urlingford with planning permission for €350,000

REA Boyd’s in Kilkenny has brought a site with significant industrial development potential to market in Urlingford with an asking price of €350,000.

The industrial site extends to some 2.74 hectares, (or about 6.77 acres), and has full planning permission for eight units. Each unit or office building spans about 400 square metres and full permission has been granted under planning ref: 20/685 with Kilkenny County Council.

With the supply of such sites at a minimum, this...