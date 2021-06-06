Side-by-side sites in Foxrock may offer enticing development opportunity

Two sites, side by side on Leopardstown Road in Foxrock, Dublin 18, at Whites Cross, just on the corner of the N11 Stillorgan dual carriageway, have come to market through two separate agents.

While both sites contain substantial homes on them – one of which is listed – it is likely that the sites, either purchased together or separately, will be developed given their size and location.

The first property is Ceiliúrlann which agent Knight Frank...