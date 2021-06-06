Side-by-side sites in Foxrock may offer enticing development opportunity
Two development sites have come to market in Dublin 18, both occupied by substantial homes, with Ceiliúrlann guiding €2.5m while Mount Salem is on offer for €3m
Two sites, side by side on Leopardstown Road in Foxrock, Dublin 18, at Whites Cross, just on the corner of the N11 Stillorgan dual carriageway, have come to market through two separate agents.
While both sites contain substantial homes on them – one of which is listed – it is likely that the sites, either purchased together or separately, will be developed given their size and location.
The first property is Ceiliúrlann which agent Knight Frank...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Offices available for sublet in Georges Quay Plaza
Part of the sixth floor of Block A at George’s Quay Plaza in Dublin, extending to 757 square metres, is available to rent for €618 per square metre (or €467,826)
Large five-bedroom detached home for sale in Newbridge
Rooske Lodge in the Co Kildare town, which is up for auction with an AMV of €600,000, is on a mature 1.2-acre site with potential for development
Eyre Square office building guiding at €2.5 million
The property at Hardiman House in Galway city is likely to appeal to a wide pool of investors
Doosan Bobcat takes up new ten-year lease at Swords Business Campus
The US engineering and construction machinery manufacturer cites the business park’s proximity to Dublin Airport and good-quality facilities as reasons for basing its activity there