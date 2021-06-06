Subscribe Today
Side-by-side sites in Foxrock may offer enticing development opportunity

Two development sites have come to market in Dublin 18, both occupied by substantial homes, with Ceiliúrlann guiding €2.5m while Mount Salem is on offer for €3m

Tina-Marie O'Neill

 Property Editor @tinamarieon
6th June, 2021
Side-by-side sites in Foxrock may offer enticing development opportunity
Ceiliúrlann is a detached, five-bedroom home extending to 208 square metres on a site of 0.8 acres

Two sites, side by side on Leopardstown Road in Foxrock, Dublin 18, at Whites Cross, just on the corner of the N11 Stillorgan dual carriageway, have come to market through two separate agents.

While both sites contain substantial homes on them – one of which is listed – it is likely that the sites, either purchased together or separately, will be developed given their size and location.

The first property is Ceiliúrlann which agent Knight Frank...

