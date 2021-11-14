Shopping centre in the heart of Galway for €18.5m
Retail scheme has a wide variety of shops, is close to transport links and has a 576-space multi-storey car park
Cushman & Wakefield and Colliers have been appointed as joint sales agents for Corrib Shopping Centre in Galway city centre on behalf of the vendors, Marathon Asset Management. The agents are guiding €18.5 million for the asset.
Anchored by Sports Direct and M&S, the centre offers a wide range of retail and other essential services including healthcare. Tenants within the scheme include Carraig Donn, Peter Mark, Walsh’s Pharmacy and Meteor, and Sports Direct recently took...
