Sherlock sisters to open boutique hotel in Drogheda

Sisters Valerie and Sabrina Sherlock, who have spent their careers working in the Irish hotel industry, are planning to open the Marcy Hotel (formerly known as the Westcourt Hotel) in Drogheda town.

The boutique-style hotel will have modern and contemporary vibe while honouring the wonderful history of the building on West Street in the heart of the town.

Valerie, a former employee of the Westcourt Hotel, is delighted that she has been successful in her...