Subscribe Today
Log In

Commercial

SHD site with permission for 115 apartments in Donabate

A strategic housing development site of three blocks in the north Co Dublin town has a guide price in excess of €8.5 million

Tina-Marie O'Neill

 Property Editor @tinamarieon
19th September, 2021
SHD site with permission for 115 apartments in Donabate
Turvey Avenue in Donabate in north Dublin has full planning permission for 115 apartments

Developers in search of a strategic housing development (SHD) project in north Dublin with planning permission in place for 155 apartments, take note: joint agents Knight Frank and Dillon Marshall have just launched one such development opportunity to the market at Turvey Avenue in Donabate, with a guide price in excess of €8.5 million exclusive.

In August 2020, An Bord Pleanála granted planning permission for an SHD development on the subject site, which was subsequently amended...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

A substantial site with planning permission for 42 three and four-bedroom homes at Loughrea in Co Galway has just come to the market

Site with planning permission for 42 homes in Co Galway

Commercial Tina-Marie O'Neill 2 hours ago
Companies and staff alike are having to get to grips with a changed office landscape. Picture: Getty

Office life has changed forever – now it’s time to adapt and adjust

Commercial Deirdre Costello 2 hours ago
Aerial shot of the City Square shopping development in Waterford city centre

City Square shopping centre in Waterford on offer for €24.5m

Commercial Tina-Marie O'Neill 2 hours ago
A computer-generated image of Unit G at Aerodrome Business Park in Rathcoole in south-west Dublin

Life Style Sports pre-lets 11,150 square metres at Aerodrome Park in Rathcoole

Commercial Tina-Marie O'Neill 2 hours ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1