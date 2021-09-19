SHD site with permission for 115 apartments in Donabate

Developers in search of a strategic housing development (SHD) project in north Dublin with planning permission in place for 155 apartments, take note: joint agents Knight Frank and Dillon Marshall have just launched one such development opportunity to the market at Turvey Avenue in Donabate, with a guide price in excess of €8.5 million exclusive.

In August 2020, An Bord Pleanála granted planning permission for an SHD development on the subject site, which was subsequently amended...