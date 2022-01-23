SHD gets go-ahead at Coleville Road, Clonmel, Co Tipperary

In what was one of the last planning approvals of 2021, An Bord Pleanála has given the green light to the proposed Strategic Housing Development on lands at Coleville Road, Clonmel in Co Tipperary.

Located on the southern bank of the River Suir, within minutes of Clonmel town centre, the scheme consists of 115 residential units made up of 68 houses, 24 duplexes and 23 apartments.

Leveraging the spectacular views of the Comeragh Mountains to the south and...