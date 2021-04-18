Shannon rejoins Knight Frank in move from CBRE
The new director of Tenant Representation previously worked for the property firm from 2008 to 2016
Knight Frank has appointed Daniel Shannon as its director of Tenant Representation.
Having previously worked for the firm from 2008 to 2016, Shannon rejoins from CBRE, where he was a senior director of its tenant representation team.
Shannon has more than 12 years’ experience in the Dublin office market, with roughly seven of those focused solely on tenant representation.
