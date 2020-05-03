Sexton to join Savills division as associate director

Savills Ireland has hired Declan Sexton to join its investments division as an associate director.
Before joining Savills, Sexton was Dunnes Stores property department’s asset manager, where he worked on shopping centre management, retail lettings, acquisitions and disposals.
He also spent six years with JLL’s investment division, advising on sales, acquisitions and asset management for various clients.
