Seven apartments on sale in Kilkenny city for €1m

Investors keen on a regional residential asset to add to their portfolio, and one generating an 8 per cent gross yield, may be keen on a portfolio of seven residential apartments for sale in Kilkenny city.

The apartments are fully let and located above the popular, mixed-use MacDonagh Junction Shopping Centre in the city centre, a high rental-demand area.

The shopping centre is a retail gallery with some 50 chain stores and boutiques, including Dunnes Stores,...