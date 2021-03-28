Seven apartments on sale in Kilkenny city for €1m
The units collectively generate rental income of €80,000 a year
Investors keen on a regional residential asset to add to their portfolio, and one generating an 8 per cent gross yield, may be keen on a portfolio of seven residential apartments for sale in Kilkenny city.
The apartments are fully let and located above the popular, mixed-use MacDonagh Junction Shopping Centre in the city centre, a high rental-demand area.
The shopping centre is a retail gallery with some 50 chain stores and boutiques, including Dunnes Stores,...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Prime mixed-use site in central Dublin on market for €4m
16-18 Exchequer Street is located close to the capital’s core retail district
How Jill & Gill’s fashion and flair found success in Dublin’s dead centre
Jill Deering and Gillian Henderson, founders of fashion outlet Jill & Gill moved into a vacant retail unit on St Stephen’s Green with the help of Champion Green and Aviva and experienced a 90 per cent increase in new customers
Nursing home opportunities lie in converted hotels
Two recent deals show that bedroom size is a major reason why some hotels are being looked at in terms of potential to be used as nursing homes
Half-acre site with planning permission and appealing views of Irish Sea
6 Glebe Lane in Newcastle, Co Wicklow is on the market with a guide price of €285,000