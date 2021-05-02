Seven acres of development land in Longford Town guiding €1.5m

TWM is offering development lands of 2.84 hectares (seven acres) for sale in the heart of Longford town. The site is located just 400 metres from the landmark Longford Arms Hotel.

This is the site of the former Longford Creamery located on Connaught Road and bounded to the north by Little Water Street. The latter links the development site with the as yet unopened Longford Town Centre and the future development lands known as the Camlin Quarter.

