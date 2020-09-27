Senior talent moves up to new roles at Colliers

Colliers International has announced a number of recent senior promotions, with the advancement of Rhona Baker, Stephen Conway and Gillian O’Keeffe to new roles.

Baker has been appointed associate director of the firm’s advisory services, Conway has been appointed associate director in Collier’s capital markets division, and O’Keeffe has been promoted to head of administration.

A chartered surveyor with more than 20 years of experience in the...