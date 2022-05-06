Scragg’s Alley in Carlow comes to market for over €900,000

Bagnall Doyle MacMahon has been instructed to offer the popular and busy Scragg’s Alley Bar & Nightclub on Tullow Street in Carlow to the market for sale by private treaty. The agent is seeking offers in excess of €900,000.

Scragg’s Alley is a deceptively large bar and late bar premises with three venues over three floors.

The property, which is located in the main retail and entertainment area of Carlow, extends...