Scragg’s Alley in Carlow comes to market for over €900,000
The pub and nightclub venue extends to about 1,598 square metres, and is close to the South-East Technological University campus
Bagnall Doyle MacMahon has been instructed to offer the popular and busy Scragg’s Alley Bar & Nightclub on Tullow Street in Carlow to the market for sale by private treaty. The agent is seeking offers in excess of €900,000.
Scragg’s Alley is a deceptively large bar and late bar premises with three venues over three floors.
The property, which is located in the main retail and entertainment area of Carlow, extends...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
IWG takes wing with opening of Dublin Airport facility
The global flexible workspace provider IWG’s Irish expansion is continuing apace with the opening of a new ‘Spaces’ site at Dublin Airport Central
Prime land in Kildare bloodstock country carries €1.8m AMV
Plot of 137 acres on the Curragh enjoys good road frontage, an elevated position and uninterrupted views of the surrounding countryside
Roscommon farm on 134 acres of prime land for €1.4m
The property includes two houses and a farmyard at Kilmacumsy in Elphin, which can also be sold in up to seven lots
Gaine elected as new chair of PII
Ivan Gaine, the managing director of Sherry FitzGerald New Homes, is the new chair of Property Industry Ireland