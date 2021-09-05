Scheme of 211 quality apartments sold for €73m

A significant residential investment in Clonsilla in Dublin 15, known as Windmill, changed hands in one of the first weeks of H2 2021. The multi-family investment, comprising 211 high-quality apartments, was forward-sold by Hooke & MacDonald for €73 million to Urbeo.

Windmill is under construction and due for completion by the end of 2022. It is being developed by Kimpton Vale, an Irish property developer with more than 25 years’ experience of delivering high quality, residential projects. The...