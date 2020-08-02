Scaled-back Tara Street project hits planning snag

A proposal to build an 11-storey office block spanning over the Dart line in Dublin city centre has been significantly scaled back, but council planners are still uncertain about the project.

Last year, Eric Kinsella, a property developer and main shareholder of the Jones Engineering Group, applied for planning permission to build a tower near Tara Street Dart station.

The proposal by Esprit Investments Limited, Kinsella’s firm, would involve construction of an 11-storey tower with...