Sunday August 2, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Scaled-back Tara Street project hits planning snag

Local authority says Dublin 2 office block, proposed by Eric Kinsella’s Esprit Investments, ‘does not justify’ its proposed height

Killian Woods

Business reporter

@killianwoods
2nd August, 2020
Dublin City Council has a number of concerns over a proposal for an office block near Tara Street Dart station

A proposal to build an 11-storey office block spanning over the Dart line in Dublin city centre has been significantly scaled back, but council planners are still uncertain about the project.

Last year, Eric Kinsella, a property developer and main shareholder of the Jones Engineering Group, applied for planning permission to build a tower near Tara Street Dart station.

The proposal by Esprit Investments Limited, Kinsella’s firm, would involve construction of an 11-storey tower with...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Ireland jumps into eighth place in global transparency index

Real estate firm JLL finds global progress at a glacial pace, but this country is among the top improvers

Tina-Marie O'Neill | 1 week ago

Planning opportunity for two contemporary houses in Dublin 4

MaZo Architecture has designed pair of striking properties with separate roof terraces beside Grand Canal Dock

Tina-Marie O'Neill | 1 week ago

Get away from it all with your own wild Atlantic island retreat

Duvillaun Beg off the coast of Belmullet in Co Mayo is for sale for €200,000

Tina-Marie O'Neill | 1 week ago