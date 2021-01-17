Subscribe Today
Savills Ireland names new director of research

John Ring joins the firm from Knight Frank, where he worked for seven years

Tina-Marie O'Neill

 Property Editor @tinamarieon
17th January, 2021
Savills Ireland names new director of research
John Ring, the new director of research at Savills Ireland: ‘The demand for research has really come to the fore during the pandemic'

Chartered financial analyst John Ring has joined Savills Ireland as its new director of research.

Ring joins Savills from Knight Frank, where he established and grew the firm’s research department over the past seven years. His extensive property expertise includes the investment, offices, residential and industrial sectors.

Ring also lectures at Technological University Dublin, where he is currently co-delivering the investment portfolio analysis module to fourth-year Property Economics students.

