Savills Ireland names new director of research
John Ring joins the firm from Knight Frank, where he worked for seven years
Chartered financial analyst John Ring has joined Savills Ireland as its new director of research.
Ring joins Savills from Knight Frank, where he established and grew the firm’s research department over the past seven years. His extensive property expertise includes the investment, offices, residential and industrial sectors.
Ring also lectures at Technological University Dublin, where he is currently co-delivering the investment portfolio analysis module to fourth-year Property Economics students.
