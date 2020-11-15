Santry apartments sold for €123.5m by Cosgrave

Developer Cosgrave Property Group has completed a major forward sale of 297 apartments at Blackwood Square in the Northwood apartment scheme in Santry in Dublin 9 for €123.5 million.

The purchaser is a joint venture between Round Hill Capital and QuadReal Property Group. Agent Hooke & MacDonald handled the sale on behalf of Cosgrave.

Construction is due to commence later this month. The forward purchase price represents a gross yield in the region of 5.45 per cent.