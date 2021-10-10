Sandyford office space released to let

Commercial property specialist CBRE is to handle the letting of Fenward House in Sandyford in south Co Dublin.

The property houses competitively priced office space. It is situated adjacent to the Sandyford Luas stop and close to both the N11 and M50.

According to the agent, Fenward House offers an ideal suburban location, with a host of amenities on the doorstep. The space is fully fitted in an open plan style, with 10,000 square feet...