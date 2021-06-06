Sandyford Business District gets little support in latest DLR plan
Despite having 5,000 residents and 26,000 workers, the district ranks below Stillorgan, Nutgrove and Cornelscourt when it comes to retail
Considering the population prospects for Sandyford Business District, it is unfortunate that its residents and workforce receive relatively little support from the latest Dun Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council (DLR) draft development plan.
Despite as many as 26,000 people working there and about 5,000 living there, in retail status Sandyford is ranked below Stillorgan, Nutgrove and Cornelscourt, which the council has designated as district centres.
Instead, Sandyford is believed to be ranked along with Ballybrack and Ballinteer as neighbourhood...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Side-by-side sites in Foxrock may offer enticing development opportunity
Two development sites have come to market in Dublin 18, both occupied by substantial homes, with Ceiliúrlann guiding €2.5m while Mount Salem is on offer for €3m
Offices available for sublet in Georges Quay Plaza
Part of the sixth floor of Block A at George’s Quay Plaza in Dublin, extending to 757 square metres, is available to rent for €618 per square metre (or €467,826)
Large five-bedroom detached home for sale in Newbridge
Rooske Lodge in the Co Kildare town, which is up for auction with an AMV of €600,000, is on a mature 1.2-acre site with potential for development
Eyre Square office building guiding at €2.5 million
The property at Hardiman House in Galway city is likely to appeal to a wide pool of investors