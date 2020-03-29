Sunday March 29, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Sales activities move online as agents work from home

As safety concerns over Covid-19 see more people working remotely, online sales solutions such as Offr are likely to benefit

29th March, 2020
Sherry FitzGerald sold a portfolio of six apartments through Offr at Ozier Park View Apartments in Poleberry in Waterford

Estate agents look set to move more of their sales activities online following the coronavirus outbreak. Platform provider Offr, a relatively new business, reports an increase in the level of enquiries from agents as a result of the crisis.

Offr founder Robert Hoban reported that recent days have also seen increased interest from commercial agents.

“Over the past two weeks we have seen an increase of 100 per cent in the number of new agent...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Mortgage and bank measures provide respite – at a price

If you’re buying or selling a home, or looking to reduce mortgage repayments, be sure to consider the downside of Covid-19 mitigation measures

Donal Buckley | 2 hours ago

Property is in a strong position to withstand the coming storm

While it’s too soon to predict the extent of the impact of Covid-19 on the real estate market, and there will be an impact, its scale will depend on how long the pandemic lasts

Tina-Marie O'Neill | 2 hours ago

Hibernia Reit invests in sustainability

The property company is progressing its sustainability strategy, making it central to operations

Tina-Marie O'Neill | 2 hours ago