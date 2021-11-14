Sale of popular health food store presents golden opportunity for foodies

It was shortly after the last recession in 2008 that Ireland’s food and drink revolution began, arguably borne out of that inevitable and exciting creative surge that follows a downturn.

Over the space of a decade-long love affair with all things epicurean, the Irish palate has been wondrously transformed from the bland and predictable to that of a finely trained gourmet connoisseur.

That said, there were some foodie pioneers who were well ahead of...