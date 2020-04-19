Rye River brewery in Celbridge sells for €3.3m

The Rye River Brewing Company facility on the Dublin Road in Celbridge, Co Kildare, has sold for €3.3 million.

The sale price, achieved by the sales agent Colliers International, equates to a net initial yield of 7.1 per cent after purchasers costs of 9.96 per cent.

“We were delighted with the level of interest generated throughout the marketing period, with pricing reflecting the reversionary potential, and also the lack of good-quality industrial stock,” said Aoife Murray, an...