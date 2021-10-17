Ryan’s of Store Street for sale for €1.9m

Property agent Bagnall Doyle MacMahon has been instructed to offer Ryan’s of Store Street in Dublin 1 to the market for sale by private treaty with offers sought in excess of €1.9 million.

The property is being sold on behalf of Sean Ryan who is retiring from the trade in which he has spent more than 30 years, some of those in Store Street.

Ryan’s Café Bar is located at No 19 on the street,...