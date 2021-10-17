Subscribe Today
Ryan’s of Store Street for sale for €1.9m

The well-known Dublin pub, adjacent to Croke Park, the IFSC and the new Connolly Quarter, has plenty of potential for further development

Tina-Marie O'Neill

 Property Editor @tinamarieon
17th October, 2021
Ryan’s Café Bar at 19 Store Street, directly opposite Store Street Garda Station and adjacent to Busaras bus terminus is guiding in excess of €1.9 million

Property agent Bagnall Doyle MacMahon has been instructed to offer Ryan’s of Store Street in Dublin 1 to the market for sale by private treaty with offers sought in excess of €1.9 million.

The property is being sold on behalf of Sean Ryan who is retiring from the trade in which he has spent more than 30 years, some of those in Store Street.

Ryan’s Café Bar is located at No 19 on the street,...

