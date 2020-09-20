Ryan joins Bagnall Doyle MacMahon to focus on licensed and hospitality sectors

John Ryan has joined Bagnall Doyle MacMahon property consultants to focus on the licensed and hospitality sectors dealing with all aspects of the pub and hotel specialist property markets.

Bagnall Doyle MacMahon is already synonymous with rating consultancy, rent reviews, valuations and the retail and office agency markets.

The new department is being led by Ryan, a former director of CBRE Hotels & Licensed, who will focus on the sale, letting, acquisition, research and funding...