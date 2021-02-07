Subscribe Today
Rural Cork four-bed takes pride of place at latest Youbid sale

The detached bungalow, built in 1998, has a guide price of €160,000

Tina-Marie O'Neill

 Property Editor @tinamarieon
7th February, 2021
The four-bed bungalow near Minane Bridge in Co Cork would be ideal for remote working

A detached bungalow set in the picturesque, rolling Cork countryside is among the properties listed for Youbid.ie’s next online auction on February 18.

The 98 square metre four-bedroom property is in the townland of Granig near the village of Minane Bridge, some five minutes from Carrigaline.

Despite its rural location, the hillside property is centrally located and would be ideal for remote working. The house is 15 minutes to Kinsale and Cork airport, and...

