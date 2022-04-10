Rosy outlook expected for investor volumes in Q2 2022
Latest research from JLL on Ireland’s investment market indicates that activity continues to operate with healthy levels of transactions
Investment volumes are expected to strengthen further in Q2 2022 on the back of positive investor sentiment, with €1.2 billion investments under offer and more than €1.5 billion-worth of assets entering the market.
Latest research from JLL on Ireland’s investment market transactions indicates that €760 million worth of investments were traded in Q1 2022.
Market activity continues to operate with healthy levels of transactions, on the back of the third-largest quarter on record in Q4 2021.
