Rosy outlook expected for investor volumes in Q2 2022

Investment volumes are expected to strengthen further in Q2 2022 on the back of positive investor sentiment, with €1.2 billion investments under offer and more than €1.5 billion-worth of assets entering the market.

Latest research from JLL on Ireland’s investment market transactions indicates that €760 million worth of investments were traded in Q1 2022.

Market activity continues to operate with healthy levels of transactions, on the back of the third-largest quarter on record in Q4 2021.