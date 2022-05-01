Subscribe Today
Log In

Commercial

Roscommon farm on 134 acres of prime land for €1.4m

The property includes two houses and a farmyard at Kilmacumsy in Elphin, which can also be sold in up to seven lots

Tina-Marie O'Neill

 Property Editor @tinamarieon
1st May, 2022
Roscommon farm on 134 acres of prime land for €1.4m
Lot 2, some 49.25 acres in the townlands of Kilmacumsy, which include good-quality lands in one block, is on the market for €450,000

Re/Max Team Earley in Co Roscommon is handling the sale of 134 acres of prime lands, incorporating two residential properties and a farmyard, at Kilmacumsy, Elphin in Co Roscommon. It is guiding €1.4 million for the entirety.

The lands, which are being sold by private treaty or auction later, are being sold on the instructions of the personal representatives for the estate of the late Mary Beirne.

According to the agent, the property contains some...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Ivan Gaine, the managing director of Sherry FitzGerald New Homes, has been elected as the new chairman of Property Industry Ireland

Gaine elected as new chair of PII

Commercial no byline
A 137-acre farm at Milltown in the Curragh in Co Kildare is on the market with a minimum value of €1.8 million. Picture: Barrow Coakley

Prime land in Kildare bloodstock country carries €1.8m AMV

Commercial Tina-Marie O'Neill
Dublin Airport Central, a new flexible workspace at the airport. Businesses can save as much as €11,000 per year, per employee by implementing hybrid working. Picture: Conor McCabe Photography

IWG takes wing with opening of Dublin Airport facility

Commercial Tina-Marie O'Neill
An investment fund recently paid €85 million, or €10 million more than the guide price quoted by agent Savills, for the mixed-use Point Square

North docklands offer tempting opportunities for buyers

Commercial Donal Buckley

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1