Roscommon farm on 134 acres of prime land for €1.4m

Re/Max Team Earley in Co Roscommon is handling the sale of 134 acres of prime lands, incorporating two residential properties and a farmyard, at Kilmacumsy, Elphin in Co Roscommon. It is guiding €1.4 million for the entirety.

The lands, which are being sold by private treaty or auction later, are being sold on the instructions of the personal representatives for the estate of the late Mary Beirne.

According to the agent, the property contains some...