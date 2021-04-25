Subscribe Today
Log In

Commercial

Ronan Group receives planning permission for mixed-use development in Cherrywood

Plan for Town Centre 3 to comprise 198 apartments, 12,151 square metres of office space and 1,431 square metres of café and restaurant space

Tina-Marie O'Neill

 Property Editor @tinamarieon
25th April, 2021
Ronan Group receives planning permission for mixed-use development in Cherrywood
Plans for the mixed-use development at Town Centre 3 in Cherrywood in south Co Dublin

Johnny Ronan’s development company, Ronan Group Real Estate, has received planning permission to build a mixed-use development at Town Centre 3 (TC3) in Cherrywood in south Co Dublin.

The project comprises 198 Built-to-Rent apartments, 12,151 square metres of office space and 1,431 square metres of café and restaurant space.

The scheme is next to Brides Glen Luas Stop, with immediate motorway access to the M50 and M11.

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month, €19.99 Monthly thereafter

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Plans for Broga House, a student accommodation development with 280 bed spaces, in Cork

Construction Information Services Round-up

Commercial Business Post 1 day ago
No 1-6 City Quay is located on the southern side of Talbot Memorial Bridge, one of the key gateway links between the north and south of Dublin city centre

Last waterfront docklands development site on market for €35m

Commercial Tina-Marie O'Neill 1 day ago
Aoife Gaffney was previously an associate director at Development 8

Aoife Gaffney named new managing director of Grayling’s lettings division

Commercial Tina-Marie O'Neill 1 day ago
Brothers Hugo and Conor Mahony have set up a new website called Love Property, offering a carefully curated view of desirable Irish property listings

Love Property offers fresh angle on an ideal homes exhibition

Commercial Tina-Marie O'Neill 1 day ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1