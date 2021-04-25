Ronan Group receives planning permission for mixed-use development in Cherrywood

Johnny Ronan’s development company, Ronan Group Real Estate, has received planning permission to build a mixed-use development at Town Centre 3 (TC3) in Cherrywood in south Co Dublin.

The project comprises 198 Built-to-Rent apartments, 12,151 square metres of office space and 1,431 square metres of café and restaurant space.

The scheme is next to Brides Glen Luas Stop, with immediate motorway access to the M50 and M11.