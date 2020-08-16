Ronan firm misses deadline for Tara St tower works to begin

Johnny Ronan’s development company has missed the original deadline set by CIÉ to have “substantial works” started on the 23-storey tower it has planned for Tara Street in Dublin city centre.

The missed deadline could potentially open the window for CIÉ, the semi-state responsible for public transport, to renege on the initial agreement it made with Ronan Group which gave it permission to develop the site.

CIÉ’s agreement to...