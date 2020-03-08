Rockbrae development site seeks offers in excess of €2.3m

Developers keen to get a foothold in the heart of Foxrock in south Co Dublin might be interested in a 0.77-acre site with a detached Edwardian-style home of 180 square metres, which represents the opportunity for residential development, subject to planning permission.

The house, called Rockbrae, is on Westminster Road and the site is bound by large detached residential dwellings to the north and east, a residential development site known as Clonbur (currently under construction) to...