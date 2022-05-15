Ringsend RTG development site on market for €3m

CBRE has been instructed to offer an exclusive residential development site, with full planning permission for the development of 26 residential units, extending to 0.073 hectares (about 0.18 acres) on York Road in Dublin 4 to the open market by way of private treaty. CBRE is guiding in excess €3 million for the entire site.

The planning permission (Planning Reference: 2043/20) consists of the construction of a 26-unit residential development, extending to seven storeys in height. The proposed units...